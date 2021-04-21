After The Guilty Verdict in the Murder Of George Floyd, What Is The Future Of Policing And Racial Justice?

Experts discuss the Chauvin verdict and what comes next, along with community reactions.

Yesterday shortly after 4pm, former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts in the murder of George Floyd.

Where were you when you heard the verdict? What went through your mind?

Today, we create space for community reactions to this historic verdict – in a case that has galvanized people around the world to examine police brutality and systemic racism.

Could this verdict be the beginning of change that many have been waiting for – for generations?

What is the future of policing and racial equity? And how do we move forward as a community?

Expert discuss, and listeners call in with their comments and questions.

Guests are:

DeAndre’ Hutchison:

Sergeant with the Houston Police Department (HPD)

President of the Afro-American Police Officers League

Sean Roberts:

Civil Trial Lawyer with Roberts Markland LLP

Not involved with the case

Melanye Price:

Political Science Professor at Prairie View A&M University

Director of The Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Justice

Matthew Hayes:

Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science at Rice University

Vaughn Dickerson:

Friend and Classmate of George Floyd

Co-founder of 88 C.H.U.M.P. – Communities Helping Underprivileged Minorities Progress

Houston Public Media reporter Matt Harab also joins Ernie with local reactions to the verdict and remembrances of George Floyd – including that of Travis Cains, who was Floyd's friend and who grew up with him. Cains said he wants people to remember Floyd as a "beautiful person with a beautiful heart."

