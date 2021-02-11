Houston Matters

Mass Vaccination Site Coming To Houston’s NRG Stadium (Feb. 11, 2021)

On Thursday’s show: Details about a new mass vaccination site coming to Houston, and separating the beloved character Cliff Huxtable from the actor who played him.

| Posted on

On Thursday’s Houston Matters: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to open three mass vaccination sites by the end of this month, including one at Houston's NRG Stadium. It's part of a federal pilot program aimed at vaccinating some 10,000 people in eight weeks. And it’s led mostly by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Also this hour: How do you separate a beloved character from the actor who played him – especially after that actor became infamous for something else? Prairie View A&M professor Terésa Dowell-Vest found a way with her book and performance project The Death of Cliff Huxtable.

And we learn what was discussed in a recent virtual event from The Defender Network called The State of Black Texas.

Michael Hagerty

Michael Hagerty

Senior Producer, Houston Matters

Michael Hagerty is the senior producer for Houston Matters. He's spent more than 20 years in public radio and television and dabbled in minor league baseball, spending four seasons as the public address announcer for the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

