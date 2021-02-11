Mass Vaccination Site Coming To Houston’s NRG Stadium (Feb. 11, 2021)

On Thursday’s show: Details about a new mass vaccination site coming to Houston, and separating the beloved character Cliff Huxtable from the actor who played him.

On Thursday’s Houston Matters: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to open three mass vaccination sites by the end of this month, including one at Houston's NRG Stadium. It's part of a federal pilot program aimed at vaccinating some 10,000 people in eight weeks. And it’s led mostly by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Also this hour: How do you separate a beloved character from the actor who played him – especially after that actor became infamous for something else? Prairie View A&M professor Terésa Dowell-Vest found a way with her book and performance project The Death of Cliff Huxtable.

And we learn what was discussed in a recent virtual event from The Defender Network called The State of Black Texas.

