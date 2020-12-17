Houston Matters

What The Biden Administration Might Mean For The Houston Economy (Dec. 17, 2020)

On Thursday’s show: What the incoming Biden administration could mean for the local economy, and maintaining good mental health amid the holidays and the pandemic.

| Posted on

On Thursday’s Houston Matters: We learn what a recent $50 million donation to Prairie View A&M University will mean for the historically black institution.

Also this hour: We discuss what the incoming Biden administration could mean for the local economy. It's the fourth installment in a week of conversations about what the new administration might mean for Greater Houston.

Then, we talk with incoming Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee about his new job and issues affecting the county.

And psychologist Dr. Daniel Garcia fields your questions about maintaining good mental health amid the holidays and the pandemic.

 

Michael Hagerty

Michael Hagerty

Senior Producer, Houston Matters

Michael Hagerty is the senior producer for Houston Matters. He's spent more than 20 years in public radio and television and dabbled in minor league baseball, spending four seasons as the public address announcer for the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

