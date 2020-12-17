What The Biden Administration Might Mean For The Houston Economy (Dec. 17, 2020)

On Thursday’s show: What the incoming Biden administration could mean for the local economy, and maintaining good mental health amid the holidays and the pandemic.

On Thursday’s Houston Matters: We learn what a recent $50 million donation to Prairie View A&M University will mean for the historically black institution.

Also this hour: We discuss what the incoming Biden administration could mean for the local economy. It's the fourth installment in a week of conversations about what the new administration might mean for Greater Houston.

Then, we talk with incoming Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee about his new job and issues affecting the county.

And psychologist Dr. Daniel Garcia fields your questions about maintaining good mental health amid the holidays and the pandemic.

Subscribe to Today in Houston Fill out the form below to subscribe our new daily editorial newsletter from the HPM Newsroom. Email* First Name Last Name * required