Tuesday’s Houston Matters: A Teacher’s Concerns About Returning To School, And City Council Member Tiffany Thomas (Aug. 11, 2020)

On Tuesday’s Houston Matters: A teacher from Cy-Fair ISD expresses her concerns about going back to school, and the head of a local private school discusses plans for the new school year.
Also this hour: Houston City Council Member Tiffany Thomas answers your questions. You can submit them now to talk@houstonmatters.org.
And we learn about a Houston-based subscription service that will send you products from black-owned businesses each month.
