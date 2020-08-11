Tuesday’s Houston Matters: A Teacher’s Concerns About Returning To School, And City Council Member Tiffany Thomas (Aug. 11, 2020)

On Tuesday’s Houston Matters: A Cy-Fair ISD teacher’s concerns about returning to school, City Council Member Tiffany Thomas answers questions, and a local service highlights products from black-owned businesses.

On Tuesday’s Houston Matters: A teacher from Cy-Fair ISD expresses her concerns about going back to school, and the head of a local private school discusses plans for the new school year.

Also this hour: Houston City Council Member Tiffany Thomas answers your questions. You can submit them now to talk@houstonmatters.org.

And we learn about a Houston-based subscription service that will send you products from black-owned businesses each month.

Subscribe to Today in Houston Fill out the form below to subscribe our new daily editorial newsletter from the HPM Newsroom. Email* First Name Last Name * required