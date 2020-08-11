Houston Matters

Tuesday’s Houston Matters: A Teacher’s Concerns About Returning To School, And City Council Member Tiffany Thomas (Aug. 11, 2020)

On Tuesday’s Houston Matters: A Cy-Fair ISD teacher’s concerns about returning to school, City Council Member Tiffany Thomas answers questions, and a local service highlights products from black-owned businesses.

| Posted on

On Tuesday’s Houston Matters: A teacher from Cy-Fair ISD expresses her concerns about going back to school, and the head of a local private school discusses plans for the new school year.

Also this hour: Houston City Council Member Tiffany Thomas answers your questions. You can submit them now to talk@houstonmatters.org.

And we learn about a Houston-based subscription service that will send you products from black-owned businesses each month.

Subscribe to Today in Houston

Fill out the form below to subscribe our new daily editorial newsletter from the HPM Newsroom.

* required

 

This article is part of the Houston Matters podcast

  • Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
  • Subscribe on Google Podcasts
  • Subscribe on Spotify
  • Subscribe on Stitcher
  • Subscribe on TuneIn
  • Subscribe on iHeart
  • Subscribe on Pandora
  • Subscribe on RadioPublic
  • Subscribe on Pocket Casts
  • Subscribe on Overcast
  • Subscribe via RSS

Share

Michael Hagerty

Michael Hagerty

Senior Producer, Houston Matters

Michael Hagerty is the senior producer for Houston Matters. He's spent more than 20 years in public radio and television and dabbled in minor league baseball, spending four seasons as the public address announcer for the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

More Information

Recent Stories

More Articles by This Author