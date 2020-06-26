Friday’s Houston Matters: How The Fight For Racial Equality Intersects With LGBTQ Rights (June 26, 2020)

On Friday’s Houston Matters: We discuss ongoing concerns about hospital capacity in the region with Douglas Lawson, CEO of CHI St. Luke’s Health, and Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña.
Also this hour: In lieu of the annual Houston Pride Parade and Festival, local activists and LGBTQ advocates and allies will hold a virtual rally on Saturday. We talk with some activists about how racial and LGBTQ equality interact.
Plus, from the spike in COVID-19 cases, to the plan for baseball’s return, we break down The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of the week’s news.
And we meet Stephine Mathis, who overcame a hearing disability to earn an engineering degree from Prairie View A&M.