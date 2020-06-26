Friday’s Houston Matters: How The Fight For Racial Equality Intersects With LGBTQ Rights (June 26, 2020)

On Friday’s show: Ongoing concerns about hospital capacity, how the fight for racial equality intersects with the quest for LGBTQ rights, The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of the week’s news, and overcoming a hearing disability to earn an engineering degree.

On Friday’s Houston Matters: We discuss ongoing concerns about hospital capacity in the region with Douglas Lawson, CEO of CHI St. Luke’s Health, and Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña.

Also this hour: In lieu of the annual Houston Pride Parade and Festival, local activists and LGBTQ advocates and allies will hold a virtual rally on Saturday. We talk with some activists about how racial and LGBTQ equality interact.

Plus, from the spike in COVID-19 cases, to the plan for baseball’s return, we break down The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of the week’s news.

And we meet Stephine Mathis, who overcame a hearing disability to earn an engineering degree from Prairie View A&M.