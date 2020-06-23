Special Edition: Power Of Symbols, Statues And History With Dr. Gregory Maddox And Dr. Melanye Price (June 23, 2020)

Our special edition of Houston Matters weekdays at 3 p.m. addresses your questions and concerns about important issues affecting the community.
In this episode, host Ernie Manouse is joined by Dr. Gregpry Maddox:
- Professor of History
- Dean of the Graduate School at Texas Southern University
and by Dr. Melanye Price:
- Professor of Political Science
- Head of the Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Justice at Prairie View A&M University.
Together, they discuss and take listener questions about symbols, history and racism.