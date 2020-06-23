Houston Matters

Special Edition: Power Of Symbols, Statues And History With Dr. Gregory Maddox And Dr. Melanye Price (June 23, 2020)

Professors of history and political science discuss the impact of public symbols, including current calls to remove Confederate statues in this country.

Our special edition of Houston Matters weekdays at 3 p.m. addresses your questions and concerns about important issues affecting the community.

In this episode, host Ernie Manouse is joined by Dr. Gregpry Maddox:

  • Professor of History
  • Dean of the Graduate School at Texas Southern University

and by Dr. Melanye Price:

  • Professor of Political Science
  • Head of the Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Justice at Prairie View A&M University.

Together, they discuss and take listener questions about symbols, history and racism.

 

More Information

