Special Edition: Dr. Vivian Ho, Dr. Melanye Price and Dr. Dietrich von Biedenfeld (June 19, 2020)

Conversations about the latest news surrounding COVID-19, the historical and cultural significance of Juneteenth, and the current state of the economy.

Our special edition of Houston Matters weekdays at 3 p.m. addresses your questions and concerns about important issues affecting the community.

In the first segment, host Ernie Manouse is joined by Dr. Vivian Ho with Rice University’s James A. Baker III Institute to talk about the latest news surrounding COVID-19. She co-writes a blog detailing the latest updates on the pandemic.

Then, Ernie is joined by Dr. Melanye Price, a professor of political science at Prairie View A&M, who talks about the significance of Juneteenth and the best ways to celebrate and pay tribute this holiday.

Then, Dr. Dietrich von Biedenfeld, a business professor at UH Downtown, joins Ernie for a conversation about the current state of the economy.