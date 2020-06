A conversation about the impact of George Floyd’s life and death, and reactions from listeners.

Our special edition of Houston Matters weekdays at 3 p.m. addresses your questions and concerns about important issues affecting the community.

Host Ernie Manouse is joined by Houston Public Media morning news anchor Eddie Robinson, and Dr. Melanye Price, professor of Race & American Politics at Prairie View A&M University, to reflect on the funeral of George Floyd and field reactions and comments from listeners.