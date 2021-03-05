Eddie Robinson, Houston Public Media Anchor Of 7 Years, Leaves Morning Chair For New Talk Show

Since starting in 2014, Robinson has been the voice — and sometimes the face — of the station. Now he’ll helm a new weekly show.

Eddie Robinson, the voice of Houston Public Media's Morning Edition coverage for seven straight years, will anchor his final newscast Friday morning before preparing to take the reins of a new weekly talk show.

Robinson, who has been with Houston Public Media since 2014, has anchored the station's drive time radio coverage on News 88.7 FM while also co-hosting special TV 8 programming like Houston in Black and White, moderating candidate forums, and most recently, taking part in a one-on-one discussion with Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. as part of the station's multimedia coverage looking at the history and culture of the Black church in America.

"It’s been remarkable to have had this opportunity to wake up with Houstonians," Robinson said. "Throughout the years I’ve worked here, listeners have said, ‘we love Houston Public Media, we listen in the mornings, we will continue to support you because you’ve continued to support us.' That’s powerful. Our listeners, our donors, have been right there with us — every single year."

The newsman isn't leaving the station. But he is taking on a new role as host and executive producer of a new weekly talk show and podcast called I See U, focused on racial equality and social justice.

"It’s an incredible opportunity to be at the forefront of an initiative at this station centered on the notion of inclusion," Robinson said. "(It) speaks volumes to how far this station has progressed, as well as what ceilings still need to be shattered."



Robinson, a Mississippi native and graduate of Prairie View A&M University, spent much of his broadcast career in New York, where he worked at outlets like CBS News, WFAN Sports Radio, WNEW-FM, and New York 1.

Before returning to Houston, he worked as a news host for WNYC, one of the largest public radio stations in the country.

In a previous foray into the world of talk shows, Robinson served as host of the SiriusXM show The OutField, a sports talk radio show for the LGBTQ community.

I See U, his latest project, will focus on "personal stories from influential guests and newsmakers and then ‘unpack' these intimate histories to offer broader perspectives and a way forward," according to the station.

"The goal of I See U is to help us learn more about each other and ourselves, the origins of our biases and — importantly — how to live together in this world despite our cultural differences and skin color," Robinson said.

Kyle Claude, Houston Public Media's executive director of content operations, announced the news of Robinson's full-time transition from morning anchor to talk show host on Friday.

In a statement, Claude said Robinson had done a "tremendous job" in his role over the last seven years, and that the station would immediately begin the search for a new morning anchor.

"Eddie’s experience and talent have been a welcome addition to our news efforts and we are so grateful for his many contributions," Claude said. "Eddie has been working on this show night and day for months, and he has earned the right to focus all of his creative energy on this ambitious new project."

