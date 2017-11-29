Apple Releases Update To Fix macOS High Sierra Flaw

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apple released an update to fix critical macOS High Sierra security issue. On Tuesday, Nov. 28, Apple customers discovered a significant security flaw in the newest computer operating system that allows people to gain admin access to Mac computer without providing any password, according to Bloomberg.

Apple is urging customers to install this update as soon as they can. Later today, the update will automatically be install on all systems running High Sierra.

“Security is a top priority for every Apple product, and regrettably we stumbled with this release of macOS,” Apple said in an statement. “We greatly regret this error and we apologize to all Mac users, both for releasing with this vulnerability and for the concern it has caused. Our customers deserve better. We are auditing our development processes to help prevent this from happening again.”

Twitter reactions:

Apple releases a macOS security update to fix huge login security flaw https://t.co/pOROJ2xXf9 #AppleNews — Apple News (@applenws) November 29, 2017

Dear @AppleSupport, we noticed a *HUGE* security issue at MacOS High Sierra. Anyone can login as "root" with empty password after clicking on login button several times. Are you aware of it @Apple? — Lemi Orhan Ergin (@lemiorhan) November 28, 2017

Just tested the apple root login bug. You can log in as root even after the machi was rebooted pic.twitter.com/fTHZ7nkcUp — Amit Serper (@0xAmit) November 28, 2017

Ohhh so (as others have said) click #1 -for whatever freaking reason- enables the root account with a blank pw (or whatever you entered) and then on click #2, logs you in/auths pic.twitter.com/Dhe6pGAh8f — patrick wardle (@patrickwardle) November 28, 2017

I fully support @Apple suing you for this. Learn how to disclose security bugs before you call yourself a "Software Craftsman". — Amir Omidi (@aaomidi) November 28, 2017

Keep your passwords close, and your Apple Computer closer. There is currently a MAJOR bug within the new MacOS "High Sierra". Simply typing in "Root" as the username and having no password will allow anyone into any protected section of your computer. Apple is working on a fix. — SBTS Tech (@sbtstech) November 29, 2017

Let's take a closer look at what's happening together. Send us a DM that includes your Mac model along with your macOS version. We'll meet up with you there. https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) November 28, 2017