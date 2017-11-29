Technology

Apple Releases Update To Fix macOS High Sierra Flaw

Dangerous flaw in Apple Mac software leaves your computer vulnerable

Apple released an update to fix critical macOS High Sierra security issue. On Tuesday, Nov. 28, Apple customers discovered a significant security flaw in the newest computer operating system that allows people to gain admin access to Mac computer without providing any password, according to Bloomberg.

Apple is urging customers to install this update as soon as they can. Later today, the update will automatically be install on all systems running High Sierra.

“Security is a top priority for every Apple product, and regrettably we stumbled with this release of macOS,” Apple said in an statement. “We greatly regret this error and we apologize to all Mac users, both for releasing with this vulnerability and for the concern it has caused. Our customers deserve better. We are auditing our development processes to help prevent this from happening again.”

