Thursday’s Houston Matters: Fire Audit Update, and Healthcare in the Rio Grande Valley (July 6, 2017)

On Thursday’s Houston Matters: The Houston Fire Department reacts to an audit of its building inspection program, we learn why UH is opening a satellite pharmacy program in the Rio Grande Valley, and we discuss the challenges of trying to hold music festivals in the hot, muggy, and rainy Houston summer.

Houston Matters gets underway today at noon on 88.7FM or listen online.

Just last month, the Houston Controller’s office released a scathing audit of the city’ fire department. In particular, the report examined the department’s Life Safety Bureau, which handles safety inspections of buildings, such as the countless new apartment complexes that have gone up around the city in recent years. City Controller Chris Brown told Houston Matters at the time that, as an example, only 526 of Houston’s more than 5,000 apartment buildings were inspected in the last two years — well below the bureau’s goal of 470 apartment inspections per month. However, he added that more units could’ve been inspected — the department just lacks adequate records reflecting that.

On today’s edition of Houston Matters, new Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña responds to the criticisms in the report. We check in with News 88.7’s Al Ortiz, who’ll be covering the fire department press conference.

Also this hour: we learn why the University of Houston is opening a satellite pharmacy program in the Rio Grande Valley; we learn how getting by with less resources can be better for creativity, according to a professor from Rice University; and we discuss the challenges of trying to hold music festivals in the hot, muggy, and rainy Houston summer.

Audio from today's show will available after 3 p.m. CT.