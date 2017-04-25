The Museum of Fine Arts Houston hosts a Blossoming Competition

Hundreds of flowers were on exhibit throughout the museum.

/

The competition is one of the largest in the nation, and the competitors take their craft seriously.

Carole Bailey helped judge some of the arrangements, and says this event is like no other.

“The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston is so much fun to visit, and then to have their art interpreted in flowers kind of puts it over the top,” says Bailey.

The theme this year is waves. Some of the pieces were based off of marine-like paintings in the museum, fish, and other sea inspirations.

Other artists used the theme as a motivation to design dresses and jewelry from greenery.

John Unkefer and his wife are visiting Houston and planned to see fine art, but were pleasantly surprised with much more.

“We’re originally from Wisconsin and needless to say we’ve never seen a lot of these flowers up there, so it’s very special to see it,” says Unkefer.

The competition is open to the public and ends April 26.