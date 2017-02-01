UH Moment: The Super Four Experience

I’m looking forward to being in NRG Stadium for the Super Bowl. I don’t think that is an experience that I will ever have again

Over the past year Houston has been host to two of the biggest events in the sports world.

“You don’t usually get two events back to back,” said Tony Caterina, a lecturer at the Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management.

Matthew Prendergast | Houston Public Media

The 2016 Final Four and 2017 Super Bowl provided the University of Houston a unique opportunity for students to gain experience on the biggest stages in sports.

Students from the Hilton College and the Department of Health and Human Performance are nearing the end of a two-year class called “The Super Four Experience” where they worked behind the scenes with the Final Four and Super Bowl Host Committee.

“I got to be a part of these huge events that really contributed to my career,” said Jennifer Trussell, one of the Super Four students.

Students planned their own Touchdown Tour last fall, and during the Super Bowl, they will act as personal liaisons for NFL owners.

“It was really great to learn all those extra details, those things that you are taught in school, but now I really understand how to use them in the real world,” said UH student Sarah Prince of her Super Four experience.

After two years of hard work, students are looking forward to the big game.

“I’m looking forward to being in NRG Stadium for the Super Bowl. I don’t think that is an experience that I will ever have again,” Trussell said.