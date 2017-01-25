UH Moment: Here, We Go, The Campaign For The University of Houston

I am so thankful and grateful to the people of Houston, to our alumni and all our supporters for allowing us to dream this big

The University of Houston

“Here, We Go, The Campaign for the University of Houston” is the most ambitious capital campaign in the institution’s 90-year history.

“This campaign is about moving the University to new heights, and thus letting Houston prosper in a way that is has not been able to before,” said Eloise Dunn Brice, UH System vice chancellor for university advancement and UH vice president for university advancement.

The goal is to raise $1 billion by the year 2020 to support student scholarships and fellowships; build state-of-the-art facilities; attract and retain top faculty; advance academic programs, train a workforce to fuel a healthy Houston economy; and build a nationally relevant athletics program.

“We are going to do so, so that we can fuel build and transform not just the University of Houston, but Houston,” said Renu Khator, chancellor of the UH System and president of UH.

Over $680 million has already been raised from 130,000 donors, including over 94,000 first time contributors, whose gifts will help move the university forward.

“I am so thankful and grateful to the people of Houston, to our alumni and all our supporters for allowing us to dream this big, to raise a billion dollars, so that we can be an integral and important part of the city of Houston and serve Houston the way we should,” Khator said.