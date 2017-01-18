UH Moment: A Taste Of The NFL

“Using food to help people get food is really nice. It comes full circle,”

/

Ghadeer Jamal and her classmates at the University of Houston Hilton College are getting a crash course in cooking.

“Today we are learning how to make scrambled eggs the right way,” Jamal said.

It is part of a “mini-mester” for students who will be assisting some of the best chefs in the country when UH hosts the 26th annual Taste of the NFL Party with a Purpose on Super Bowl eve.

“This is definitely a one-time opportunity for them,” said Hilton College Professor Reba Haskell.

“Being able to meet all of these chefs and get this experience is an amazing opportunity that I don’t think I would get any other time,” Jamal said.

One in eight people in America struggle with hunger. The Party with a Purpose pairs world renowned chefs with NFL players, coaches and alumni to raise money and awareness to support the fight against hunger. 100% of the proceeds raised go directly to support food banks in each of the 32 NFL cities.

“It is a two tiered thing here,” said student Cyrus Tolman. “It gives us the experience while also reaching out and helping the community.”

“Using food to help people get food is really nice. It comes full circle,” Jamal added.