UH Moment: Digitizing Art History

The University of Houston and Museum of Fine Arts Houston are collaborating to expand a digital archive of Latin American art and art criticism.

“Latin American Art, especially of the 20th century, is of an unparalleled richness that we have not come to terms with,” said Rex Koontz, director of the School of Art at UH.

Matthew Prendergast | Houston Public Media

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston is one of the world’s most important museums for Latin American art and art history.

“They have been very active in Latin America making sure that we don’t lose the archives of art journals, or early art criticism. That will allow us to write a much thicker description of Latin American art development,” Koontz said.

The collaboration is thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The grant will allow graduate students to work with the museum’s curatorial staff to translate, annotate, organize and expand the world-renowned digital archive.

“We are getting great training for our students in primary research, and the museum is getting research that needs to be done,” Koontz said. “It really is a win–win.”

Students will work with the museum for two years, gaining valuable real world experience. Koontz sees the collaboration as just the beginning of the partnership between UH and the Museum of Fine Arts Houston.

“We are building on that to bring our institutions together ever more closely,” Koontz said.