New Survey Takes An In-Depth Look At Harvey’s Impact

The survey says many Texans still haven’t fully recovered from Harvey three months after the storm.

It’s an in-depth look at Harvey’s impact from the Episcopal Health Foundation and Kaiser Family Foundation. Elena Marks, president and CEO of the Episcopal Health Foundation, joins Houston Matters host Craig Cohen to discuss the survey and its findings.

The poll is another indication of how families along the Texas coast continue struggling in wake of the Category 4 storm, which left Houston underwater and killed more than 80 people.

Nearly half of residents who said they had property damage or lost their job or work hours because of Harvey say they’re not getting the resources needed to get back on their feet.

Federal officials have approved $1.4 billion in Harvey assistance to individuals and households but the survey showed signs of confusion and frustration: More than 6 in 10 denied applicants say they received no information on how to try again.