Houston Matters

New Survey Takes An In-Depth Look At Harvey’s Impact

The survey says many Texans still haven’t fully recovered from Harvey three months after the storm.

| Posted on (Last Updated: )
Flooding In Katy - Aerial View
Flooding in Katy, Texas from Tropical Storm Harvey as seen from the sky.

It’s an in-depth look at Harvey’s impact from the Episcopal Health Foundation and Kaiser Family Foundation. Elena Marks, president and CEO of the Episcopal Health Foundation, joins Houston Matters host Craig Cohen to discuss the survey and its findings.

The poll is another indication of how families along the Texas coast continue struggling in wake of the Category 4 storm, which left Houston underwater and killed more than 80 people.

Nearly half of residents who said they had property damage or lost their job or work hours because of Harvey say they’re not getting the resources needed to get back on their feet.

Federal officials have approved $1.4 billion in Harvey assistance to individuals and households but the survey showed signs of confusion and frustration: More than 6 in 10 denied applicants say they received no information on how to try again.

Houston Moto/YouTube

Share

Michael Hagerty

Michael Hagerty

Senior Producer, Houston Matters

Michael Hagerty is the Senior Producer for Houston Matters. He has a degree in journalism from Abilene Christian University and has served as news director for NPR and PBS stations around Texas and The West, including: KUNR-FM in Reno, Nev.; KNPB-TV in Reno, Nev.; and KWBU-TV/FM in Waco, Texas. He...

More Information

Recent Stories