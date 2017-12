Houston Matters discusses what the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is hearing arguments over today, in the latest phase of the law’s long saga in the courts.

Texas is back in federal court today to defend its controversial voter ID law. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is hearing arguments over recent changes to the measure.

For the latest, Craig Cohen talks with Teddy Rave. He’s assistant professor of law at the University of Houston Law Center. He updates us on this ongoing legal saga, how we got here, and what changes to the law federal judges are considering.