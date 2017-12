We discuss the latest developments in Houston sports with Jeff Balke, who writes for Houston Press and Houstonia Magazine.

The Texans lost to the Titans Sunday 24-13 to fall to 4-8 on the season. But the Rockets continued their winning ways by taking their seventh straight. The Dynamo’s surprising playoff run came to an end. And the Aggies got a new coach.

