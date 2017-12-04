How Do You Go ‘Home For The Holidays’ When Your House Was Destroyed By Harvey?

We get some professional advice on dealing with the stress and mental health challenges many families in Greater Houston are facing as they try to rebuild their lives against the backdrop of the holiday season.

The holiday season can be stressful enough, but they’re a whole lot more so when your house was destroyed by flooding. Elizabeth Jammer’s home near Meyerland was a complete disaster after the storm. She and her three teenagers had to be evacuated from three different places, as each location ended up being inundated with water.

Now, as her family lives temporarily in a friend’s townhouse, Jammer tells Houston Matters producer Michael Hagerty about how the holiday season will be different this year and how she’s getting her kids through all the change and uncertainty.

Then, we get some professional advice from Dr. Asim Shah, chief of psychiatry at Harris Health System and Ben Taub Hospital,on dealing with the stress and mental health challenges many families in Greater Houston are facing as they try to rebuild their lives.