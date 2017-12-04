Writer Michael Hurd tells us more about Texas football during segregation and how those teams overcame the odds to produce championship teams and outstanding players during the Jim Crow era.

The term “Friday Night Lights” often puzzled Michael Hurd. The football team at his school often played on Wednesday and Thursday nights. That’s because he went to a segregated all-black high school in Houston during the 1960s. White teams used the stadiums on Friday nights.

Now, Hurd has written a history of some of those teams that were forced to play under much different circumstances. His book is called Thursday Night Lights: The Story of Black High School Football in Texas.

Hurd, a former sports journalist, serves as the director of Prairie View A&M University’s Texas Institute for the Preservation of History and Culture. He tells us more about Texas football during segregation and how those teams overcame the odds to produce championship teams and outstanding players during the Jim Crow era.