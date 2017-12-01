Novel Paints A Picture Of 1950s River Oaks

Writer Anton DiSclafani talks about setting her book, The After Party, in 1950s River Oaks, a “perfect pressure cooker of wealth and power.”

The 1950s could be defined as an era of prosperity for many in America — depending on where you lived. If you happened to live in River Oaks, it was even more so, as author Anton DiSclafani illustrates in her new book The After Party.

Back in 2016, she told producer Maggie Martin how the Houston neighborhood made such an impression on her at a young age.

And she said more fiction authors should be writing about Houston, especially in the era of new moneyed oil barons like Glen McCarthy and his extravagant Shamrock Hotel because it’s a “perfect pressure cooker of wealth and power and this new world, really.”

DiSclafani speaks Sunday (Dec. 3) during the annual Theta Design Weekend at the George R. Brown Convention Center.