Harvey’s Impact On The Texas Economy, And Redefining The 100 Year Storm: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of The News

A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week’s news, we turn to a rotating panel of “non-experts” to parse The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of it all.

This week, our panel weighs in on: Harvey’s effect on the Texas economy, and the possibility that the standard for the term “100 year storm” may soon be redefined.

Our panel of non-experts this week includes:

Charles Kuffner, who writes the Off the Kuff political blog

Natalie Arceneaux, host of Your Business with C+A on KNTH 1070 AM.

Mary Flood, a blogger and consultant for Androvett Legal Media and Marketing