The Texans won — but lost another player to injury. The Rockets beat the Grizzlies and the Suns — but fell to the Raptors. The Dynamo resume their playoff march tomorrow night (Nov. 21) — but the round won’t end until after Thanksgiving. And the Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve is the American League MVP — finally, after arguably several deserving seasons.

We discuss those and other developments in Houston sports with Jeff Balke, who writes for Houston Press and Houstonia Magazine.