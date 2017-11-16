HISD Board Meets Tonight To Discuss Plan For Kashmere High School

The board is meeting Thursday night to discuss the latest plan to turn the school around.

HISD has to submit a new improvement plan for its troubled Kashmere High School to the Texas Education Agency by tomorrow (Nov. 17). The district’s Board of Education is holding a special meeting tonight (Nov. 16) to do just that.

News 88.7’s education reporter, Laura Isensee, has been following this story and brings us an update.

Then, we talk with Dr. Bob Sanborn from Children at Risk about why Kashmere High School has failed to meet state standards for so many years.

