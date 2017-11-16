Students Produce Radio Documentary About Teacher Whose Home Flooded During Harvey

Students at a Houston school have been trying their hand at making radio. The nonprofit organization Texas Folklife has a program called Stories From Deep in the Heart, which trains young people in Texas schools to produce audio documentaries.

Recently, some students at Houston’s Hogg Middle School in the Heights got to take an elective course in podcast production. The kids got to pick a subject, research it, go out and record some audio interviews, and then edit their piece together.

The students’ pieces explored subjects ranging from gelato being served in the cafeteria, to kids using smart phones, to the story of Nicole Santos, a teacher at Travis Elementary School whose home was flooded during Hurricane Harvey. We hear that piece, which was produced by three students named Tyler, Ruben, and Nick.

Once the pieces were done, the students had a listening party at the school last week (Nov. 7). Then the pieces were published online and shared with public radio stations across the county, who can broadcast some of them if they choose.