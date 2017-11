Civic infrastructure gaps are slowing recovery efforts in some of the hardest-hit areas from hurricane Harvey. We examine what those gaps are and how the region might bridge them to better serve the community going forward.

Some community leaders say gaps in Greater Houston’s civic infrastructure are slowing recovery efforts in some of the hardest-hit areas. We examine what those gaps are, and how the region might bridge those gaps to better serve the community going forward.

To help us explore on how Houston can better assist communities with infrastructure vulnerabilities we talk with Amanda Timm, executive director of LISC Houston.