Do Alt Weeklies Still Play An Important Role In The Media Landscape?

With the announcement that the Houston Press would cease its print operations and become an online-only service, we discuss what value weekly newspapers add to a metropolis like Houston.

Two weeks ago, Voice Media Group announced it would end print operations for the Houston Press, and it would become a digital-only service. The days of printing presses putting out hard copies of alternative weekly newspapers seem long over. If anything, it may have been a surprise that the Houston Press print edition continued as long as it did.

We talk with Houston Press editor Margaret Downing about the decision. And we talk with former OC Weekly editor Gustavo Arellano, who resigned after 15 years at that paper after refusing to lay off half the staff. He says “the alts blew it” – that they resisted innovation, but that the ones that remain still have value.