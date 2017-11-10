Full Show: Happy Houston, And The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of The News (Nov. 10, 2017)

On Friday’s Houston Matters: We invite you to share the good news in your life on another edition of #HappyHouston. Then, we discuss The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of this week’s news. And we learn about a concert series at the Moores School of Music.

Houston Matters airs at noon CT on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters.

On Friday’s Houston Matters: Every once in a while, after a period of serious, heavy (even flat out depressing) news, we like to take some time out to give you the opportunity to focus on the good news in your life. What’s making you smile? What makes Houstonians…happy? We engage in another round of #HappyHouston and invite you to join in.

Also this hour: From the lowest voter turnout in 20 years, to a change in alcohol laws in The Heights — our panel of non-experts discusses The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of this week’s news. Plus: We learn about a new concert series at the University of Houston’s Moores School of Music.

