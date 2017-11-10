Low Voter Turnout, And Overturning The Heights Liquor Law: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of The Week’s News

From the lowest voter turnout in more than 20 years, to The Heights ending it’s old prohibition policies — our panel of non-experts discusses The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of this week’s news.

This week, our panel weighs in on the lowest voter turnout in Harris County in more than 20 years, and the passage of Proposition F, meaning the dry section of The Heights is no longer dry.

Our panel of non-experts this week includes:

Vlad Davidiuk, Harris County Republican Party communications director

Marcus Davis, owner of The Breakfast Klub and host of Sunday Morning Live on Majic 102.1

Joe Holley, Native Texan columnist for the Houston Chronicle