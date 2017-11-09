Houston Always Get The Shaft – Or Does It?

Maybe the thought crossed your mind during the Astros’ recent playoff run: “Of course everybody thinks the Dodgers are going to win. Houston always gets the shaft.” Or something to that effect.

Houston – and Houstonians – are used to getting overlooked, or least feeling that way in our heads. Whether it’s the fact that people often think Dallas is the biggest city in Texas, or the fact that certain concert tours or events skip us over for Dallas and Austin, Houston has an inferiority complex. But is it real or just imagined? And, if it is real, is it changing for the better with our recent growth in population, our oft-praised diversity, and now our exhilarating World Series Championship?

We talk it over with three long-time Houstonians: John Nova Lomax, senior editor for Texas Monthly, Amber Ambrose, a contributor to High-Drive.TV and founder of Ambrose Communications, and Clint Heider.