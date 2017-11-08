Operation Photo Rescue Offers Free Image Restoration For Harvey Victims

The free service is accepting appointments to submit photographs — that were damaged by recent flooding — to be restored. Appointments are required for the event, Dec. 9-10.

Among the many belongings Houstonians had damaged during Harvey, some of the most devastating losses may be family photos.

However, Preservation Houston aims to help storm victims reclaim their family photographs through a program called Operation Photo Rescue, which is coming to Houston next month.

To tell us more about the program, David Bush joins Houston Matters. He’s the executive director of Preservation Houston.

Beginning today (Nov. 8), his organization is accepting appointments to submit photographs for restoration. Appointments are required for the free service, and only one appointment will be accepted per household. Each household is limited to no more than ten photos to be restored. Restoration will take place during two days in December – Dec. 9 and 10 – at the Heights Clocktower, located at 611 West 22nd Street.

Digital copies of the images will be made, and the originals will be returned to the owner immediately. The digital files will then be sent to volunteer restorers around the country who’ll repair the photographs, reprint them, and return them at no cost.

MORE: Smithsonian Experts Help Harvey Survivors Restore Family Treasures