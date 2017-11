Ever see one of our many-legged insect friends and wonder: “Just what is that thing?” Well, we try to shed some light on the situation with the assistance Erin Mills, entomologist at the Cockrell Butterfly Center.

Well, we try to shed some light on the situation with the assistance Erin Mills, entomologist and director of the Cockrell Butterfly Center at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

She also tells us how the center will feature some special butterflies during the holiday season.