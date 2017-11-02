Dynamo Defender Dylan Remick Discusses The Team’s Return To The Postseason

There’s more than one Houston sports team in the midst of a playoff run. The Houston Dynamo go on the road to Portland to take on the Timbers Sunday night (Nov. 5, 2017) in the second leg of the Major League Soccer Western Conference Semifinals.

The Dynamo played the Timbers to a scoreless tie Monday night in Houston, meaning whichever team wins Sunday will move on to the Western Conference Finals against either the Seattle Sounders or the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Dynamo defender Dylan Remick joins us to talk about the match, the team’s return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, and whether the team and its fans feel the Dynamo’s playoff success has been overshadowed by the Astros.