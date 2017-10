A Sam Houston State University professor studied people’s stories of near-death experiences. He discusses what these people and experiences had in common and what can be learned from them.

What exactly happens when someone has a near-death experience? It’s a phenomenon met with both fascination and skepticism.

Benjamin Mitchell-Yellin, an assistant professor of philosophy at Sam Houston State University, digs into the subject in his book Near-Death Experiences: Understanding Visions Of The Afterlife.

Mitchell-Yellin, who co-wrote the book with John Martin Fischer, discusses near-death experiences and their implications for life, with Houston Matters producer Maggie Martin.