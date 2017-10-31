Local Halloween Enthusiast Hosts Block Party For Residents Affected By Harvey

This Halloween, Houstonian Gage Mueller is hosting a trick-or-treating event aimed at bringing residents back to the Meyerland area after they were displaced by Harvey-related flooding.

Gage Mueller is a Houston resident who loves Halloween. He even compares himself to Clark Griswold from the Vacation movie series, likening his own love of Halloween to Griswold’s love of Christmas.

With that enthusiasm, Mueller hosts a yearly event in conjunction with his neighbors where they block off an entire street for the night of Halloween in order to provide a safe, self-contained area for families to take their children trick-or-treating.

This event also happens to take place near Meyerland, one of the areas heavily affected by flooding from Harvey, and Mueller sees this as an opportunity to invite those who have been displaced to come back and have at least one night of fun with their families.

Houston Matters talks with Mueller about his love for Halloween and how he puts together this big event.