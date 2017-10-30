Epic Astros Win Is Just The Beginning Of A Crazy Week In Houston Sports

Game 5 of the World Series was one for the ages, but that’s only the beginning of a crazy week in Houston sports. From a potential title-clinching Game 6 for the Astros on Tuesday night, to Texans players kneeling in protest before their game in Seattle, to the Dynamo heading to the second round of the MLS postseason — Jeff Balke discusses all the latest in Houston sports.

The Astros can clinch the franchise’s first World Series title with a win in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday (Oct. 31) in Los Angeles. Justin Verlander will be on the mound for Houston, and Rich Hill will get the start for the Dodgers.

Needless to say, Sunday night’s Game 5 victory for the Astros was a game for the ages. The dramatic, back-and-forth slug fest lasted more than five hours, featured numerous comebacks, lead changes, bullpen collapses, a ton of homers, and a walk-off hit by third baseman Alex Bregman to give the Astros a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

As we all come down from last night’s – or should we say, this morning’s – dramatic victory, we discuss the game and this intense World Series with Jeff Balke, who writes for Houston Press and Houstonia Magazine.

And, believe it or not, there are plenty of other stories in Houston sports this week, including the Texans’ players kneeling during the national anthem in Seattle to protest recent comments from owner Bob McNair and the Dynamo hosting the Portland Timbers in the second round of the MLS Playoffs.