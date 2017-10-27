World Series Comes To Houston For Three Games: What You Need To Know

Jeff Balke previews Game 3 of the World Series and we get information on navigating all the festivities downtown.

Houston’s hosting the World Series this weekend, beginning with Game 3 tonight (Oct. 27).

The series is tied 1-1, and the Astros are looking to take the lead against the Dodgers.

Sports writer Jeff Balke joins Houston Matters to share his take on tonight’s game.

Plus Houston transportation officials and downtown businesses have been preparing all week for this major event.

To tell you more on how to make your World Series experience downtown enjoyable, we talk with Angie Bertinot from the Houston Downtown Management District and Jerome Gray from Metro.