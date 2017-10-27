Curbside Recycling Returns, And Skyrocketing World Series Ticket Prices: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of The Week’s News

A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week’s news, we turn to a rotating panel of “non-experts” to parse The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of it all.
This week, our panel weighs in on recycling services resuming after Harvey and the sky-rocketing price to see the Astros play in the World Series this weekend at Minute Maid Park.
Our panel of non-experts this week includes:
- Marco Roberts, president of the Log Cabin Republicans of Houston.
- Charles Kuffner, who writes the Off the Kuff political blog.
- Dr. Vivian Ho, health economist at Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine.