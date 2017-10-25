Houston Matters

Astros President Reid Ryan: What A World Series Win Would Mean To Houston

Astros President Reid Ryan talks about what the team needs to do to rebound in Game 2 of the World Series and what a championship would mean for the city of Houston.

Houston Astros President Reid Ryan talks onstage with Houston Matters Host Craig Cohen during a special live edition of the show from the Greater Houston Partnership on May 15, 2017.

The Houston Astros are looking to rebound in Game 2 of the World Series. They lost Game 1 on Tuesday night (Oct. 24) by a score of 3-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who’s starter, Clayton Kershaw, gave up just one run on a solo homer from Alex Bregman.

But Justin Verlander will be on the mound for the Astros tonight (Oct. 25) for Game 2. And, so far, Verlander is undefeated as an Astro.

Houston Matters host Craig Cohen talks with Reid Ryan, president of business operations for the Astros. He talks about what the team needs to do to rebound in Game 2 and what a win in the series would mean for the city of Houston.

