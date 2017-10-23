Sports Monday: Aside From The Astros, It Was Still A Big Week For Houston Teams

Aside from the Astros advancing to the World Series, there were still plenty of other Houston sports stories to discuss this week. From the Rockets season starting with an upset of the NBA champs, to the Dynamo securing a home playoff game, Jeff Balke joins us with the latest.

While the biggest Houston sports story of the weekend (and possibly the year — so far at least) was the Astros beating the Yankees in the ALCS to advance to the World Series, there were still plenty of other sports stories worth following this past week.

The Houston Dynamo secured a home playoff game in the MLS postseason. The Rockets got their season underway with an upset of the NBA Champs. And the Texans enjoyed a bye week while preparing for the Seahawks on Sunday (Oct. 29).

We discuss those and other developments in Houston sports with Jeff Balke, who writes for Houston Press and Houstonia Magazine.