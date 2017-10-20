Festival Celebrates The Culture — And Recovery — Of Houston’s East End

We learn about Saturday’s East End Street Fest con Corazón on Navigation Boulevard and discuss how Harvey affected the neighborhood.

The annual East End Street Fest con Corazón is a community festival boasting a diverse array of musicians, artisans, and other events along a three-block stretch of Navigation Boulevard. This year, proceeds from the festival will be donated to ongoing Harvey relief efforts.

To learn more about the festival — and to get an idea of how Houston’s East End was affected by Harvey — Houston Matters talks with two guests from the Greater East End Management District: Veronica Chapa Gorczynski, the organization’s president, and Dan Joyce, its marketing director.