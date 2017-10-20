Property Taxes, And Stolen Fajitas: The Good, Bad, & Ugly Of The News

From property taxes to some stolen fajitas — our panel of non-experts discusses The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of this week’s news.

A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week’s news, we turn to a rotating panel of “non-experts” to parse The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of it all.

This week, our panel weighs in on the Houston City Council approving a measure to lower the property tax rate, and a thief stealing more than million dollars worth of fajitas.

Our panel of non-experts this week includes:

Joe Holley, Native Texan columnist for the Houston Chronicle.

Mary Flood, a blogger and consultant for Androvett Legal Media and Marketing.

Wayne Ashley, academic adviser, digital media strategist, and editor of TexasLeftist.com