Hidden Message Found In Flooded House

Mike Babin’s home flooded in 1979 after Tropical Storm Claudette. Nearly 40 years later, during Hurricane Harvey, the home flooded again — but when Jennifer Hunt was the owner. When cleaning out the flood damage, Hunt discovered a hidden message from Babin that helped her endure the recovery.

In July 1979, Tropical Storm Claudette caused significant flooding in southeast Texas. In Friendswood, Mike Babin’s house received 18 inches of water, forcing Babin to make serious renovations. During the process, he scrawled a note on some exposed sheetrock, wishing the future residents well in case the same misfortune fell upon them.

He covered the note with a 1 x 6-inch piece of white pine, and forgot about it, until Jennifer Hunt (the current owner) found it while volunteers were mucking and gutting the house after it received 38 inches of water due to Harvey.

In September, Hunt and Babin met for the first time and shared stories about their respective flooding experiences, each nearly 40 years apart.