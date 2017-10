From keeping your pets away from Halloween candy, to helping your dog or cat adjust to the cooler temperatures, Dr. Lori Teller from the Meyerland Animal Clinic answers all your pet care questions.

Plus Dr. Teller answers whatever questions you have on your mind about caring for Rex, Snowball and Mr. Mittens.