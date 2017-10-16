Sports Monday: Astros Up 2-0 On Yankees, And Rockets Season Preview

The Astros look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the ALCS at Yankee Stadium tonight. And the Rockets prepare to start a new season — with a new star and a new owner. We discuss all the latest Houston sports news with Jeff Balke.

The Astros take on the Yankees tonight (Oct. 16) in Game 3 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium. The Astros lead the series 2-0 after two thrilling wins at Minute Maid Park over the weekend, including a walk-off win the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday.

Also, the Texans roughed up the winless Cleveland Browns Sunday, 33-17. The Rockets prepare to start the regular season (with a new owner) by traveling to Golden State Tuesday night (Oct. 17) to face the defending champs. And the Dynamo secured a playoff spot.

We discuss those and other developments in Houston sports with Jeff Balke, who writes for Houston Press and Houstonia Magazine.