Harvey Debris Removal, And The NHL In Houston: The Good, Bad, & Ugly Of The News

From the latest assessment of how much Harvey debris has been removed, to the possibility of the NHL bringing a team to Houston — our panel of non-experts discusses The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of this week’s news.

A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week’s news, we turn to a rotating panel of “non-experts” to parse The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of it all.

This week, our panel weighs in on the city saying it’s removed about 20 percent of Harvey debris, and the likelihood of the NHL coming to Houston now that Tilman Fertitta is the new owner of the Rockets — and landlord of the Toyota Center.

Our panel of non-experts this week includes:

Amber Ambrose, contributor to HighDrive.TV and founder of Ambrose Communications

Vlad Davidiuk, communications director for the Harris County Republican Party

Marcus Davis, owner of The Breakfast Klub and host of Sunday Morning Live on Majic 102.1