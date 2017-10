We meet Walt Brinker, a former Houstonian who has made a hobby out of helping motorists stranded along the roadside — so much so that he wrote a book about it.

He’s written a book about everything he’s learned over the years. It’s called Roadside Survival: Low-Tech Solutions to Automobile Breakdowns.

He says about 75 percent of the problems he’s encountered were tired-related issues.

Brinker now lives in North Carolina and spoke with Houston Matters producer Michael Hagerty.