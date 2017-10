Emergency officials and health care experts met Wednesday in Galveston to discuss what lessons could be learned from the Harvey disaster response.

The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council is hosting this event. Lori Upton is their Regional Director of Emergency Management Operations. We talk with Upton about what action she wants to see come out of this gathering.