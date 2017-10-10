Houston Matters

Organization Reintegrates Gang Members Into Society Using Mentors

We revisit our conversation with Charles Rotramel of Houston re:Vision, an organization that works with young people who’ve been involved with gangs, helping reintegrate them into society and pairing them with mentors.

Carrie Leader is among the Houston re:Vision volunteers who offer support to young prisoners at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria County.

On Thursday (Oct. 12) at 7 p.m., the Rothko Chapel continues its series of presentations about mass incarceration in the United States with “Art and Incarceration: Poetry, Theatre and Music In and About Captivity.” The event will explore the cultural and personal ramifications of mass incarceration through various forms of performance art by the New York-based artist collective called Ensemble Pi. The event will feature music, narration, acting, and a discussion – all centered on themes of incarceration, the politics surrounding it, and its long-term impact on society.

At a previous symposium on the subject of mass incarceration at Rothko back in in the spring, Charles Rotramel was one of the presenters. He’s CEO of Houston re:Vision, an organization that works with young people who’ve been involved with gangs, helping reintegrate them into society and pairing them with mentors.

We revisit our conversation with Rotramel from March.

Houston Chronicle/Photo: Michael Ciaglo, Staff

